TRIPOLI Jan 23 Fighters loyal to ousted Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi are in control of the town of Bani Walid, about 200 km (120 miles) south-east of the capital, after attacking a pro-government militia based there, one of the militia members said.

The Gaddafi supporters were flying green flags in the town, a symbol of allegiance to the ousted administration. "They control the town now. They are roaming the town," the militia member told Reuters from Bani Walid. (Reporting by Taha Zargoun; Writing by Christian Lowe)