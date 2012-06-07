TRIPOLI, June 7 Libya scrapped a limit on cash
withdrawals on Thursday in a move to rebuild confidence in its
banks as a liquidity crisis stemming from last year's war eases.
"We have lifted the ceilings ... There are no limits any
more," central bank governor Saddek Omar Elkaber told reporters.
"There are no problems with liquidity, it is going the right
way."
The North African country faced an acute cash crisis when
people desperate for money rushed to banks during the
eight-month uprising that ended Muammar Gaddafi's 42-year rule.
Large queues would form outside banks as workers had to make
do without their regular salaries. These have since disappeared
as salaries have been paid.
Before the announcement, the limit was 2,000 Libyan dinars
($1,560) per month, a central bank official said, having been
raised from earlier ceilings.
"The central bank of Libya calls on all citizens,
businessmen, companies ... in all sectors to not hesitate in
putting their money in banks," Elkaber said reading a statement.
The central bank has been seeking to restore liquidity in
the Libyan banking system, which officials have said was
depleted of its dinar reserves when Gaddafi's entourage seized
3-4 billion dinars from the central bank. The problem was made
worse when people rushed to the banks during the war to withdraw
cash.
Libya has been working to amend its banking laws, attract
foreign investment and stimulate its private sector following
the war.
Elkaber said various committees had been set up to look into
issues such as interest rates as well as introducing Islamic
banking in the oil-producing nation.
"A committee is studying the issue of interest rates and
will make recommendations to the government," he said. "We also
have a committee looking at how to introduce Islamic banking."
The ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) last month
approved an Islamic banking law that will introduce
sharia-compliant banking.
NTC Chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil said in October Libya's new
rulers were working on an Islamic banking system. The central
bank submitted a proposal on this to the council for approval in
the last few months.
With the civil war over, foreign executives are weighing the
opportunities against the risks in an oil and gas-producing
nation with the resources to pay for urgent reconstruction and
healthcare needs.
As the country tries to get back to business and prepare for
national assembly elections less than two weeks away, the
government is struggling to impose its authority on a myriad of
armed groups who have yet to lay down their weapons.
(Writing by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Adrian Croft)