(Adds amount paid for gold, new banknote design)

By Christian Lowe and Alexander Dziadosz

TRIPOLI, Sept 8 Libya's interim government sought to reassure foreign investors on Thursday, saying it would not change the country's stake in Italy's UniCredit SpA and would honour banking licences granted by the ousted Gaddafi administration.

Asked about the roughly 7.5 percent UniCredit stake, Wafik Shater, a finance official in the National Transitional Council's stabilisation team, told reporters in Tripoli: "All the stakes are as they are at the moment. This is an interim government -- we will not take any major decisions.

"(For) all foreign partners of Libyan banks who are operating in Libya, the agreements will be honoured."

UniCredit was the first overseas bank to get a licence in Libya, winning permission in August 2010.

A source close to the matter said UniCredit had been granted the licence to open a bank with a local Libyan partner, but that it had not started to operate in the country.

World powers imposed sanctions on Libya this year as the conflict escalated. The new leaders have been trying to get these lifted so the country can get back to business.

Libya's central bank, under control of the interim leaders, said on Thursday none of its assets had been stolen and it had no liquidity issues, thanks to a delivery of banknotes from Britain.

It also said the bank had sold 29 tonnes of gold -- in line with spot market prices -- to help pay the salaries of civil servants in April and May, fetching around 1.7 billion Libyan dinars ($1.4 billion).

Libyan merchants snapped up the precious metal in a sale denominated in the local currency, officials said.

"No assets of the Libyan Central Bank have been stolen, gold or otherwise," the bank's new governor Gassem Azzoz told reporters in Tripoli, adding that if fallen leader Muammar Gaddafi had nabbed some of the precious metal, it was not from central bank coffers.

According to a World Gold Council report in July, Libya was the world's 24th largest official gold holder, with reserves of 143.8 tonnes.

The central bank also launched a competition to redesign the currency which features Gaddafi's portrait on the 1 and 50 dinar notes.