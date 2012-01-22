CAIRO Jan 22 The deputy head of Libya's
ruling National Transitional Council said on Sunday he was
resigning after a series of protests against the country's new
rulers.
"My resignation is for the benefit of the nation and is
required at this stage," Abdel Hafiz Ghoga told Al Jazeera
television.
"Unfortunately, the consensus has not continued to maintain
the highest national interests. The atmosphere of deprivation
and hatred has prevailed ... I do not want this atmosphere to
continue and negatively affect the National Transitional Council
and its performance," he said.
(Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by
Tim Pearce)