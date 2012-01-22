BENGHAZI Libya Jan 22 Mustafa Abdel
Jalil, the head of Libya's ruling National Transitional Council
(NTC), warned on Sunday that the country could be heading
towards a "bottomless pit" after protesters stormed a government
office in Benghazi when he was inside.
Abdel Jalil said that, following the protests on Saturday
night, he had accepted the resignation of Benghazi's mayor and
elections would be held for a replacement.
"We are going through a political movement that can take the
country to a bottomless pit," Abdel Jalil told a news conference
in Benghazi. Addressing protesters' demands that the new
government was not doing enough, he appealed for more time.
