BENGHAZI Libya Jan 22 Mustafa Abdel Jalil, the head of Libya's ruling National Transitional Council (NTC), warned on Sunday that the country could be heading towards a "bottomless pit" after protesters stormed a government office in Benghazi when he was inside.

Abdel Jalil said that, following the protests on Saturday night, he had accepted the resignation of Benghazi's mayor and elections would be held for a replacement.

"We are going through a political movement that can take the country to a bottomless pit," Abdel Jalil told a news conference in Benghazi. Addressing protesters' demands that the new government was not doing enough, he appealed for more time. (Reporting by Oliver Holmes; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by David Stamp)