* Ghoga says resigning to stop "atmosphere of hatred"
* Protesters stormed government office in Benghazi
* NTC chief warns Libya risks entering "bottomless pit"
* Appeals for more patience with new government
(Edits throughout, adds new quotes)
By Oliver Holmes
BENGHAZI, Libya, Jan 22 The deputy head of
Libya's ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) said on
Sunday he was resigning after a series of protests against the
new government which the country's leader warned could drag
Libya into a "bottomless pit".
The protests have pitched the NTC into its deepest crisis
since Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown with help from NATO powers
last year, and they raise new questions about the council's
ability to govern the oil exporting country.
Late on Saturday, a crowd demanding the government's
resignation forced their way into the NTC's local headquarters
in Benghazi while the NTC chief was inside, in the most serious
show of anger at the authorities since Gaddafi's ouster.
The NTC has the support of Western powers, but it is
unelected, has been slow to restore basic public services, and
some Libyans say too many of its members are tarnished by ties
to Gaddafi.
Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, vice-president of the NTC and one of the
council's highest-profile members, was the target of some of the
protesters' criticism. Last week, students jostled him when he
visited a university in Benghazi and he had to be pulled to
safety.
"My resignation is for the benefit of the nation and is
required at this stage," Ghoga told Al Jazeera television.
He said the national consensus that helped the country rise
up and end Gaddafi's 42-year rule had not lasted into
peace-time, giving way to what he called an atmosphere of
hatred.
"I do not want this atmosphere to continue and negatively
affect the National Transitional Council and its performance,"
said Ghoga, who also acted as the NTC's spokesman.
DISAPPOINTED HOPES
Protesters say the NTC has failed to live up to the
aspirations of the revolt against Gaddafi, the most violent of
the "Arab Spring" uprisings.
"We hoped for security, peace and transparency. We have seen
the opposite," said Miftah Al-Rabia, 28, who was standing
outside the NTC's Benghazi headquarters on Sunday with a group
of protesters.
NTC chief Mustafa Abdel Jalil, speaking at a news conference
in Benghazi just over an hour before Ghoga announced he was
resigning, appealed to the protesters to be more patient.
"We are going through a political movement that can take the
country to a bottomless pit," he said. "There is something
behind these protests that is not for the good of the country."
"The people have not given the government enough time and
the government does not have enough money. Maybe there are
delays, but the government has only been working for two months.
Give them a chance, at least two months."
He said he had accepted the resignation of Benghazi's mayor,
Saleh El-Ghazal, following the protests, and promised elections
to choose the mayor's successor.
In a glimpse of the lack of coordination which Western
diplomats say pervades the workings of the NTC, Abdel Jalil was
asked if Ghoga would be stepping down and said he would not.
Sources in the NTC, who spoke on condition of anonymity,
said Ghoga has not submitted a letter of resignation.
They said he was angry at being manhandled at the university
and that a delegation had gone to his home to try to talk him
out of resigning.
The location of the protests is particularly galling for the
NTC. Benghazi, in eastern Libya, was the birthplace of the
revolt against Gaddafi's rule and the site of the NTC's
headquarters during the revolt.
HASTILY-FORMED COUNCIL
The protests add to the list of challenges facing the NTC.
It is struggling to bring to heel dozens of armed militias
who have carved the country into rival fiefdoms and are so far
refusing to join a newly created national army.
Foreign states are worried about the NTC's capacity to
secure its borders against arms traffickers, al Qaeda insurgents
and migrants trying to reach Europe illegally.
The NTC was formed in the early days of the revolt against
Gaddafi from a hastily-assembled group of lawyers, government
officials who defected, Muslim clerics, tribal leaders and civil
society activists.
At the time, Gaddafi's troops were using automatic weapons
to fire on protests in Benghazi and elsewhere, and there was
little time to vet the members.
But nearly six months on from the moment the rebellion took
control of the capital Tripoli, Libyans are started to question
the council's legitimacy.
In particular, some people have cast doubt over the
loyalties of former Gaddafi lieutenants who are now in the NTC.
These include Abdel Jalil himself, who was justice minister
under Gaddafi before defecting early in the uprising.
The council says it will dissolve itself once elections are
held for a transitional national assembly. That vote is
scheduled to take place in about six months.
At the NTC headquarters in Benghazi on Sunday, smashed
windows bore witness to the protests on Saturday night. Guards
in camouflage fatigues patrolled the building.
"We still don't know who exactly is in the NTC. There is no
transparency," said Al-Rabia, a protester standing outside the
building with a group of about 30 other men.
Another protester, 24-year-old Mohammed Mahmoud, said he
fought against Gaddafi during the revolt and wounded his
shoulder and hand.
"We fought on the front line and received injuries but we
did not see the NTC with us," he said. "I have one single
question: Why has the NTC failed at everything except selling
oil? We want to correct the path of the revolution."
(Additional reporting by Omar Fahmy in Cairo, Ali Shuaib and
Taha Zargoun in Tripoli and Mohammad Al Tommy in Benghazi;
Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)