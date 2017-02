BIR AL-GHANAM, Libya Aug 8 Libyan rebels are in control of the town of Bir al-Ghanam, about 80 km (50 miles) south of the capital Tripoli, after a battle at the weekend, a Reuters reporter inside the town said on Monday.

The reporter said he was in the centre of Bir al-Ghanam where there was no sign of any government troops. He said he saw three burned out tanks and an abandoned artillery piece. (Reporting by Michael Georgy; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by )