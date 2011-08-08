Aug 8 * Tanks hit by NATO strikes
in decisive blow
* Military base totally destroyed
* Rebels now have eyes on Zawiyah, close to Tripoli
By Michael Georgy
BIR AL-GHANAM, Libya, Aug 8 Libyan rebels who
captured the strategic town of Bir al-Ghanam, about 80 km (50
miles) south of Tripoli, were basking in glory on Monday when
one saw a few vehicles approaching from the corner of his eye.
"They are coming," said the fighter as he and others ran to
sand dunes and fired weapons at approaching Libyan army
vehicles, forcing them to turn away.
It was a reminder that the rebels could face tough
resistance when they try to advance to their next objective
Zawiyah, a town 50 km (30 miles) west Tripoli.
Zawiyah has been the scene of two uprisings which were
smashed by Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi's security forces. A
large contingent of the rebels who captured Bir al-Ghanam are
from Zawiyah, so it holds special meaning for them.
As the takeover of Bir al-Ghanam suggests, getting there may
not be possible without strong, sustained support from NATO,
something rebels say they often lack.
Rebels said they opened fire with rockets from nearby
ridges, then attacked government forces on foot and by pickup
truck. Gaddafi's men hit back with rockets, killing five rebels,
including a Libyan-American father and son who died holding each
other in the battle lasting several hours, fighters said.
NATO airstrikes which pounded the small desert settlement
may have been the deciding factor. They burned three government
tanks to a crisp, leaving a crater in the dirt beside the town's
main road. A nearby house and factory were also pulverized, with
twisted metal sticking out of concrete.
TOUGH AFRICAN MERCENARIES
On the edge of town, a devastated military base looked like
it had been covered by an ash cloud from a volcano.
A document authorising a soldier's leave was scattered in
the destruction beside a book on praying by "The Great Leader""
Gaddafi and a poster proclaiming victory for the Libyan people.
Those scenes raised the confidence of rebels.
A group of them -- engineers, students and shopkeepers in
their former lives -- sought refuge from the blistering sun
under a tree. Lounging on some mattresses and ammunition and
rocket crates, they bragged about their achievement and engaged
in their favourite pastime of poking fun at Gaddafi, whom they
call "the madman".
Taking Bir al-Ghanam broke weeks of stalemate during which
rebels were unable to make big advances.
But many interviewed by Reuters said the next step --
advancing towards Zawiyah -- would be tough. To get there, they
must grab a few small villages including one called Nasr, where
they believe many hardcore pro-Gaddafi forces are stationed.
"There were a lot of African mercenaries in Bir al-Ghanam
and we expect a lot more on the way to Zawiyah. We just finished
burying some of them," said Tareq Gazal, 19. "They are the best
fighters Gaddafi has. They are not afraid of death."
Gaddafi's government denies using mercenaries. It describes
the rebels as armed gangs and al Qaeda sympathisers.
The rebels who seized Bir al Ghanam want payback. Gaddafi's
men beat them in Zawiyah before and they believe taking it back
would be a fatal blow to his 41-year rule.
The rebels say they have comrades in Zawiyah who went
underground. The goal is to storm the city, team up with their
allies, and eventually head for Tripoli.
"The problem is, the rebels in Zawiyah don't have many
weapons," said Isa, who withheld his family name to protect
relatives.
(Editing by Douglas Hamilton and Angus MacSwan)