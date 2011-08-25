* Joins Russia and China in emphasizing U.N. role

* Brazil has expressed concern over NATO-led campaign

BUENOS AIRES Aug 25 The U.N. Security Council is the only body with authority to take decisions over Libya's future once fighting between Muammar Gaddafi loyalists and rebels ends, Brazil said on Thursday. [ID:nL5E7JP27N]

When asked about a French plan to host a "Friends of Libya" summit on Sept. 1, Brazilian Foreign Minister Antonio Patriota said "it's important to see what the conference's reference points will be."

"Our position is that no group except for the Security Council can assume the prerogative to adopt decisions that only the Security Council should adopt," Patriota told reporters in the Argentine capital.

"It's important that mistakes made in other places, for example Iraq, are not made again," he added.

Patriota's comments echoed the position expressed recently by its BRIC allies Russia and China, who are permanent members of the Security Council with veto powers. [ID:nL5E7JP1V8]

French President Nicolas Sarkozy has said the conference invitation would extend to Russia, China, India and Brazil --- all countries that have expressed concern over the NATO-led air campaign begun in March.

France, along with other NATO allies, has provided warplanes that have attacked Gaddafi troops and armor.

Brazil was among the countries that abstained in March from passing a U.N. Security Council resolution authorizing the use of force to impose a no-fly zone.