LONDON Aug 31 Britain's Royal Air Force was on
Wednesday flying a special mission to Libya -- crates of freshly
printed bank notes worth more than $1.5 billion which will be
used to help its new rulers pay public workers and banks to
replenish cash machines.
The cash -- 1.8 billion Libyan dinars -- had been ordered
from British printing company De La Rue Plc by Muammar Gaddafi
but Britain blocked its shipment last March in one of the first
moves to pressure the Libyan leader into easing a crackdown on
public protests.
It has since languished in a British safe while battle
raged for control of Libya.
Libyan one dinar and 50 dinar notes feature a portrait of
Gaddafi but it could not be immediately confirmed if the
shipment included this design.
The RAF was planning to hand over the cash to leaders of
the National Transitional Council in their stronghold of
Benghazi and will help to ease the flow of cash during
celebrations to mark the end of Ramadan.
The United Nations Sanctions Committee agreed on Tuesday to
release the notes following a request from Britain after the NTC
took control of much of the country and Gaddafi went into
hiding.
The shortage of hard cash has been a problem throughout
the conflict, with long lines often forming outside banks as
people sought to take out their money. The NTC frequently
complained of a lack of liquidity in areas under its control.
