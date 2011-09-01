* Forty tonnes of cash arrives on secretive flight
* Many bills bear Gaddafi's image
* Will ease cash crunch, pay back wages
By Robert Birsel
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 1 Britain's air force has
flown 40 tonnes of freshly printed bank notes -- many bearing
the image of fallen strongman Muammar Gaddafi -- into Libya to
help its new rulers pay public workers and its banks to
replenish cash machines.
The 280 million Libyan dinars, officially worth about $234
million, is part of a consignment worth about $1.5 billion
ordered by Gaddafi from British printing firm De La Rue Plc but
blocked by Britain in March after he cracked down on protests.
Now that National Transitional Council forces have
overthrown Gaddafi, Britain is releasing the money to ease a
cash crunch. The remainder will be delivered "shortly," Foreign
Secretary William Hague said in a statement.
"We have been very short of cash," Central Bank of Libya
Governor Gasem Azzoz told Reuters as he waited for the secretive
flight on the tarmac at Benghazi's airport after nightfall on
Wednesday.
He said workers had been going without their regular
salaries and that many Libyans had been hoarding currency after
losing faith in the banking system.
While at the 1.19 dinar-to-dollar rate quoted on the
interbank market on Thursday the 280 million dinars is
worth about $234 million, it would likely only fetch about $200
million at the current street rate in Benghazi.
BREAD, WATER, NOT GADDAFI
The C-17 Royal Air Force plane landed in darkness under
tight security and taxied into position before its rear ramp
came down and fork-lift vehicles began unloading huge pallets,
stacked about two metres (six feet) high with cardboard boxes
wrapped in plastic.
Armed guards stood by as the boxes of cash were loaded onto
five container trucks. Reporters were asked not to publish the
news for several hours, until after the money was safely
deposited in bank vaults.
"This is as much as we could get on this flight," said
British special representative to Libya John Jenkins who also
watched the shipment being unloaded. "This is critical to
restoring liquidity."
The money would help pay many tens of thousands of
government workers, who make up about 80 percent of the Libyan
workforce and who have been patiently accepting crimped salaries
as a sacrifice for ousting Gaddafi, Azzoz said.
"People have been cooperating. They say 'we can survive with
only bread and water, but not with Gaddafi'."
Still, they're going to have to put up with Gaddafi's face
staring out at them from the one dinar note for a while yet.
"They won't complain, they know it's not a new design,"
Azzoz said. All the same, the central bank had launched a
competition for new designs, he said.
($1 = 1.195 Libyan Dinars)