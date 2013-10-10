LONDON Oct 10 British Foreign Secretary William
Hague demanded Libyan Prime Minister Ali Zeidan, who was seized
by a former rebel faction on Thursday, be set free.
"I condemn the abduction of the Libyan Prime Minister in
Tripoli this morning and call for his immediate release," Hague
said in a statement.
"Our Ambassador is in touch with other members of the
interim Government. It is vital that the process of political
transition in Libya is maintained."
(Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)