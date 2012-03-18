TRIPOLI, March 18 Two British journalists
detained by a Libyan militia last month have been released, an
Interior Ministry official said on Sunday.
Nicholas Davies-Jones and Gareth Montgomery-Johnson, who were
working for Iran's English-language Press TV, were detained on
Feb. 22 by the Swehli brigade, one of the dozens of militias
which last year helped force out Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Earlier this month, the Swehli militia said the Britons,
initially detained for illegal entry into Libya, were now
suspected of spying.
They were transferred to the custody of the government this
week.
"They have been released and tomorrow they will leave the
country," Abed al-Menemayad, head of the media and international
cooperation office at the Interior Ministry, told Reuters.
"The British consul received them and the charges against
them have been dropped," he added, without giving details.
On Tuesday, the militia released a video of the two in which
they apologised for entering Libya illegally.
International rights campaigners including Amnesty
International and Reporters Without Borders have said the two
Britons were detained illegally, and had called on the militia
to either release them immediately or transfer them to the
custody of the official Libyan authorities.
The fact they have been held by a militia -- which has no
official status -- is emblematic of the instability and weak
central government control in Libya since last year's rebellion
ended Gaddafi's rule with help from NATO air strikes.
