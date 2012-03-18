(Adds British embassy spokesman)
By Taha Zargoun and Marie-Louise Gumuchian
TRIPOLI, March 18 Two British journalists
detained by a Libyan militia last month and accused of spying
have been released and cleared of all charges, an interior
ministry official said on Sunday.
Nicholas Davies-Jones and Gareth Montgomery-Johnson, who
were working for Iran's English-language Press TV, were detained
on Feb. 22 by the Swehli brigade, one of dozens of militias
which last year helped force out Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi.
Earlier this month, the Swehli militia said the Britons,
initially detained for entering Libya illegally, were suspected
of spying.
Both men were transferred to the custody of the government
this week.
"They have been released and tomorrow they will leave the
country," Abed al-Menemayad, head of the media and international
cooperation office at the interior ministry, told Reuters.
"The British consul received them and the charges against
them have been dropped," he added, without giving details.
The British embassy in Tripoli confirmed the release and
welcomed it. "The journalists have confirmed that they are well
and look forward to being reunited with their families soon," a
spokesman said.
On Tuesday, the militia released a video of the two
journalists in which the men apologised for entering Libya
illegally.
In a video message, which Davies-Jones said was given on
March 12, the journalists said they were being treated well.
While both seemed calm and appeared in good physical shape, it
was not clear whether they were speaking freely. There was no
reference to the spying allegations.
International rights campaigners including Amnesty
International and Reporters Without Borders have said the two
Britons were detained illegally, and had called on the militia
to either release them immediately or transfer them to the
custody of the official Libyan authorities.
The fact they were initially held by a militia, rather than
official authorities, underlined the instability and weak
central government that has continued to plague Libya since last
year's rebellion.
(Reporting by Taha Zargoun and Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Writing
by Marie-Louise Gumuchian; Editing by Andrew Heavens)