TRIPOLI, June 12 Libya's government urged the central bank on Thursday to release a special multi-billion-dollar reserve fund accumulated from past oil sales to help offset a precipitous loss of crude revenues that has crippled state finances.

In a statement, the central bank said only that it may ask the Supreme Court to clarify the rules under which it is legally obliged to release funds.

Eleven months of protests at oilfields and ports have reduced crude exports, Libya's economic lifeline, to a trickle. Oil revenues have fallen to $1 billion a month, a quarter of what Libya used to make, a central bank official said last week.

The situation could worsen after Libya was forced in the past few days to divert cargoes from two offshore oilfields - hitherto unaffected by unrest - to fuel a local refinery.

The vast North African desert state has been in protracted turmoil as government and parliament struggle to control militias who helped oust Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising but now defy state authority and seize oil ports at will.

The cabinet of interim Prime Minister Abdullah al-Thinni said the loss of oil revenues had halted many development projects which made it necessary to dip into the special reserve fund, set up 21 years ago during the Gaddafi era.

"What is preventing use of these funds for the service and development for citizens is the central's bank insistence that these funds are meant to be for future generations," the cabinet said on its website late on Wednesday.

The central bank's foreign reserves have sunk to $100 billion from $130 billion in mid-2013 when the oil protests started. A good part of the money is parked overseas or invested in foreign assets such as share holdings.

Cutting Libya's budget is a fraught task since more than half of it goes on subsidies and salaries for an overstaffed and inefficient public service, a legacy of Gaddafi who put most adults on the payroll to discourage opposition. (Reporting by Ulf Laessing and Feras Bosalum; Editing by Mark Heinrich)