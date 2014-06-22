TRIPOLI, June 22 Libya's parliament approved on Sunday a 2014 budget worth 56 billion Libyan dinars ($46.5 billion), its spokesman Omar Hmeidan said.

The budget had been delayed due to a wave of protests at oilfields and ports that have dried up oil revenues, the budget's dominant source.

($1 = 1.2035 Libyan Dinars) (Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)