TRIPOLI Nov 10 Libya may find it difficult to
cover its budget expenditure next month or the one after unless
strikes blocking oil ports and fields end, Prime Minister Ali
Zeidan said on Sunday.
"The budget is based on the assumption that oil revenues
flow for the (full) year," Zeidan told reporters. "From next or
the following month, there could be a problem covering
expenditures."
Protesters have blocked most the OPEC producer's oil ports
and oil fields over political or pay demands.
