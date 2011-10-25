TRIPOLI Oct 25 Muammar Gaddafi and his son Mo'tassim were buried at dawn on Tuesday in an unknown location, ending a wrangle over the rotting bodies.

"Gaddafi and the son, Mo'tassim, were buried at dawn in a secret place with proper respects paid. We will release more details officially later," a senior interim government official told Reuters.

A military official from the town of Misrata -- where the corpses had been on public display in a former meat locker -- confirmed the burials.

Forces loyal to the ruling National Transitional Council had argued over what to do with Gaddafi's body, until its decay forced them on Monday to end the display. (Reporting by Barry Malone; Editing by Louise Ireland)