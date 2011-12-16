(Repeats to remove extraneous Reuters Instrument Code)
By Lorraine Turner and Mohammed Abbas
LONDON Dec 15 Getting paid has
outstripped security as the biggest issue for many companies
returning to war-worn Libya, putting on ice crucial work until
the emerging government can pay, delegates at a conference said.
Initial excitement from companies that rushed to return to
Libya to bag a slice of an estimated $200 billion reconstruction
programme has been tempered by concerns over payment for deals
signed under former leader Muammar Gaddafi.
The practicalities of receiving payment for future contracts
in a country whose assets are frozen and which has a limited
banking system also loom large, as well as the difficulty in
identifying Libyan partners who will ensure deals are honoured
in a country in political flux.
One firm at the conference held this week has deployed two
60-tonne specialist landmine clearing vehicles to Libya and has
teams poised to begin work, but the government's cash-flow
problems and banking difficulties have led to delays.
"We are waiting for the government to have enough money to
pay us to start clearing mines," said Carl Nisser, director at
ERW Solutions, which clears mines and explosives. "The British
banks do not want us to work in Libya because they do not want
to accept money from Libya, and that is another problem."
Libya's leadership has expressed growing frustration that
three months after Gaddafi's ouster, only a fraction of the
Libyan assets frozen as part of sanctions against his
administration, estimated at $150 billion, has been released.
Gaddafi was forced from power in August but by late November
only about $18 billion of the $150 billion in seized assets had
been released by special dispensation from the U.N. Security
Council's sanctions committee.
Diplomats said last month that of the $18 billion, only
about $3 billion had been made available to Tripoli.
CHASING PAYMENT
For contractors of all nationalities, securing payment for
current or previous projects dominated conference discussions on
rebuilding Libya, with over 500 small- to medium-sized
businesses represented, many of whom supply larger firms.
"In my view there were probably more people there concerned
about what had happened in the past than what was going to
happen in the future ... what happened in the past with regards
to recovering debt," said Malcolm Goodson, managing director of
IOMEK, which makes modular control rooms and workstations.
Libya's new interim rulers have pledged to honour contracts
signed under Gaddafi, as long as no corruption was involved.
The transitional administration is also not expected to sign
any major deals until next year's elections.
Polls for a new government are due in seven months, and are
likely to be contentious given the many regional and tribal
groups currently jockeying for influence in Gaddafi's wake.
That has raised concerns among some businessmen about
finding legitimate Libyan partners who can ensure contracts are
honoured despite a shifting political landscape.
"Going forward the issues of actually being paid and finding
the right person to do business with is critical, absolutely
critical," Goodson added.
One small firm that supplies parts to the oil industry said
it had been approached to do business in Libya, but it was still
chasing payment for deals done before the February Libyan
uprising that marked the beginning of Gaddafi's end.
"We are owed money for work undertaken before the
revolution, and while we don't intend to turn away new business,
we are mindful to get the correct balance between supporting the
people of Libya while protecting our established business," said
Liam Dargan of Boomrealm International.
Despite the difficulty of doing business, many still see
prospects in Libya, an oil exporter and where the United Nations
predicts strong economic growth, as worth the effort.
"Our advice, when it comes to doing business with Libya, can
be summed up in the words: 'strategic patience and
persistence'," said British Minister for Trade and Investment
Stephen Green, one of the conference backers.
