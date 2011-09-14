Ecuador ordered to pay ConocoPhillips $380 mln in damages
Feb 8 A World Bank panel has ordered Ecuador to pay $380 million in damages to a subsidiary of U.S.-based ConocoPhillips for unlawfully expropriating the company's oil investments.
BENGHAZI, Libya Sep 14 British Prime Minister David Cameron and French President Nicolas Sarkozy will travel to Libya on Thursday, in what would be the first visits by foreign heads of state since the overthrow of Muammar Gaddafi, the interim government said.
The visit would give Cameron and Sarkozy, who pushed Western powers to help Libyan rebels in their uprising against Gaddafi, a chance to tout the success of a NATO air campaign in which their armed forces played a key part.
"They are coming tomorrow. First to Tripoli and then to Benghazi," NTC vice chairman and official spokesman, Abdel Hafiz Ghoga told Reuters.
The leaders will meet chairman of the ruling National Transitional Council, Mustafa Abdel Jalil, in Tripoli before travelling to Benghazi, the cradle of the uprising, NTC sources told Reuters.
Neither Downing Street or the Elysee presidential palace have confirmed the surprise visit.
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan is also scheduled to visit Libya on Thursday as part of a North African tour. Egypt's foreign minister Mohamed Kamel Amr is also expected in Tripoli. (Writing by Barry Malone; Editing by Angus MacSwan)
CHICAGO, Feb 8 A U.S. federal appeals court dismissed an emergency appeal by opponents of Peabody Energy Corp's reorganization plan on Wednesday, saying any complaints should be lodged after the plan is confirmed by the bankruptcy court.
TORONTO, Feb 8 Canada's benchmark stock index ended up on Wednesday after a slow start as an oil price rebound helped some energy stocks, and gold and base metal miners rose as political uncertainty boosted bullion and a likely squeeze on supply pushed copper prices higher.