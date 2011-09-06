* On-the-run Libyan has often travelled by convoy
* Has cultivated friendships with traditional kings
By Barry Malone
TUNIS, Sept 6 Ugandans from remote northern
parts of the country still fondly remember the snaking convoy of
limos and armoured cars that would pass through their small
villages, passengers hurling fistfuls of dollars out the
windows.
Libya's Muammar Gaddafi was the man leading those
expeditions, which became a regular sight in the east African
country soon after the showy leader encountered one of its
traditional leaders -- the strikingly beautiful Queen Mother of
the Toro Kingdom.
Other guests at the inauguration of President Yoweri
Museveni in 2001, where the two met, would later tell the media
that the Colonel seemed instantly smitten.
Over the next few years, Gaddafi landed several times at
Uganda's Entebbe airport and, instead of flying to Toro,
unloaded a long caravan of vehicles and drove six hours, taking
in the country's lake-dotted landscape, to meet his new friend.
He ignored advice from Museveni that it would be safer to
fly, local media said, and, on at least one occasion, he didn't
bother to tell the president he was coming at all.
The toppled leader's adventures in Uganda highlight two
experiences from his swashbuckling life that could become
central to his survival: his love of road trips across the
continent and his years of lavishing attention and cash on its
traditional leaders.
When news broke early on Tuesday morning that scores of
Libyan military vehicles had crossed into Niger, and some Libyan
provisional government officials said they might be laden down
with gold and cash looted from Libya's banks, it somehow made
sense.
Whether or not the "Brother Leader" himself proves to have
been sitting in one of the cars this time, the incident has
highlighted a potential escape route through Libya's vast
deserts and on towards its porous borders with its poorer
neighbours.
It is difficult to imagine, though, such a large convoy
leaving the country without being attacked by NATO, unless some
sort of a secret deal has been reached.
BUBBLE CAR BEDOUIN
Even Gaddafi's enemies in Libya concede that the man who
loves to boast that he was born in a Bedouin tent may be hardier
than most and quite at home in the desert.
But this particular brand of caravan is more likely to be
made up of bullet-proof Mercedes rather than the camels of his
ancestors. He has also shown a penchant for bubble cars and
gold-plated golf carts over the years.
Such is Gaddafi's love for his modern caravans, and such is
the oil money he has bestowed on African countries over the
years, that he has even managed to convince other heads of state
to join him on his travels over the years.
In 2003, Eritrea's Isaias Afewerki kept Gaddafi company on
an 800 km (500 mile) jaunt around that country without incident.
But when Museveni joined him for a trip to Toro, local media
said the pair argued so much that the Ugandan leader decamped to
a guesthouse.
Reports that Tuareg tribesmen were travelling with the
convoy won't have surprised Gaddafi-watchers who have long seen
him cozying up to Africa's traditional kings -- most of their
titles hereditary and some from families who once ruled
ruthlessly.
Though few of them still have any official power, many are
still hugely influential across remoter parts of Africa, and
could provide much-needed cover.
At an African Union summit in 2009, Gaddafi, resplendent in
gold robes and wrap-around shades, showed up with an entourage
of these kings, some carrying gold staffs, and managed to have
one give a speech to more than 30 African heads of state after
the Libyan leader was elected for what would prove an
embarrassing year as AU chairman.
"On behalf of the traditional kings, on behalf of all the
sultans, on behalf of all the princes, on behalf of all the
customary rulers, I want to say thank you to the King of Kings
who we have crowned," the man said, to a ripple of giggles.
The statement was struck from the record.
(Editing by Rosalind Russell)