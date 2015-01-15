TRIPOLI Jan 16 Libya's central bank on Thursday proposed reducing the country's diplomatic missions abroad and halting foreign scholarships and other state allowances to plug a budget deficit estimated at $19 billion.

The OPEC member is struggling with chaos and a paralysis of public finances as two governments, allied to rival armed factions, fight for control of the North African country almost four years after the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.

The recognized Prime Minster Abdullah al-Thinni has been forced to work with the elected parliament in the eastern part of the country since a group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli following a month-long battle in August, setting up its rival administration and assembly.

Libyan oil production has been cut to a trickle as fighting has engulfed major oilfields and ports, drying up the only source for the budget.

That has led to a budget deficit of 25.1 billion Libyan dinars ($18.6 billion) for 2014, the central bank said in a statement.

"The central bank calls on all concerned parties to cooperate in dealing with the growing crisis and alert the public about the dangers facing the country in order to restore stability and protect Libya's future," it said.

The bank proposed reducing Libya's diplomatic missions abroad and a halt in appointments of new diplomats. It also wants to suspend academic scholarships abroad as well as family and child allowances while reviewing international medical treatments funded by the state.

It repeated earlier demands such as a review of the public salary bill and food subsidies.

Most Libyan adults are on the public payroll while the country of 6 million also enjoys cheap bread, airline tickets and petrol, a legacy from Gaddafi to buy loyalty that the country's new rulers have not dared to touch.

But the central bank warned that Libya's foreign reserves were drained, without giving a figure. It had last estimated foreign currency reserves at $109 billion at the end of June.

The bank has tried to stay out of the ongoing conflict by freezing spending apart from salaries and subsidy payments, but the two competing governments have appointed their own respective central bank governors, raising the question who is in control of oil revenue. (Reporting by Libya staff, writing by Ulf Laessing, Tripoli newsroom; , editing by G Crosse)