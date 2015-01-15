TRIPOLI Jan 16 Libya's central bank on Thursday
proposed reducing the country's diplomatic missions abroad and
halting foreign scholarships and other state allowances to plug
a budget deficit estimated at $19 billion.
The OPEC member is struggling with chaos and a paralysis of
public finances as two governments, allied to rival armed
factions, fight for control of the North African country almost
four years after the ouster of Muammar Gaddafi.
The recognized Prime Minster Abdullah al-Thinni has been
forced to work with the elected parliament in the eastern part
of the country since a group called Libya Dawn seized Tripoli
following a month-long battle in August, setting up its rival
administration and assembly.
Libyan oil production has been cut to a trickle as fighting
has engulfed major oilfields and ports, drying up the only
source for the budget.
That has led to a budget deficit of 25.1 billion Libyan
dinars ($18.6 billion) for 2014, the central bank said in a
statement.
"The central bank calls on all concerned parties to
cooperate in dealing with the growing crisis and alert the
public about the dangers facing the country in order to restore
stability and protect Libya's future," it said.
The bank proposed reducing Libya's diplomatic missions
abroad and a halt in appointments of new diplomats. It also
wants to suspend academic scholarships abroad as well as family
and child allowances while reviewing international medical
treatments funded by the state.
It repeated earlier demands such as a review of the public
salary bill and food subsidies.
Most Libyan adults are on the public payroll while the
country of 6 million also enjoys cheap bread, airline tickets
and petrol, a legacy from Gaddafi to buy loyalty that the
country's new rulers have not dared to touch.
But the central bank warned that Libya's foreign reserves
were drained, without giving a figure. It had last estimated
foreign currency reserves at $109 billion at the end of June.
The bank has tried to stay out of the ongoing conflict by
freezing spending apart from salaries and subsidy payments, but
the two competing governments have appointed their own
respective central bank governors, raising the question who is
in control of oil revenue.
(Reporting by Libya staff, writing by Ulf Laessing, Tripoli
newsroom; , editing by G Crosse)