BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 14 Libya's elected parliament on Sunday dismissed the central bank governor of the oil producing country, a parliamentary spokesman said.

The bank governor Saddek Omar Elkaber had failed to attend a session at the House of Representatives to discuss alleged financial irregularities at the central bank, the spokesman for the House said.

(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami, writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by Jane Merriman)