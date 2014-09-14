UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BENGHAZI, Libya, Sept 14 Libya's elected parliament on Sunday dismissed the central bank governor of the oil producing country, a parliamentary spokesman said.
The bank governor Saddek Omar Elkaber had failed to attend a session at the House of Representatives to discuss alleged financial irregularities at the central bank, the spokesman for the House said.
(Reporting by Feras Bosalum and Ahmed Elumami, writing by Ulf Laessing, editing by Jane Merriman)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts