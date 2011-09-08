BRIEF-Paramount Gold Nevada announces $3.66 mln private placement
* Paramount Gold Nevada announces $3.66 million private placement with proceeds to advance Grassy Mountain to pre-feasibility
TRIPOLI, Sept 8 Libya's central bank, under control of the country's new leaders, said on Thursday none of its assets had been stolen and that it had sold 29 tonnes of gold to help pay salaries.
"No assets of the Libyan Central Bank have been stolen, gold or otherwise," the bank's new governor Gassem Azzoz told reporters in Tripoli, adding that if fallen leader Muammar Gaddafi had taken gold, it was not from central bank coffers. (Reporting by Christian Lowe)
KINSHASA, Feb 7 Armed men attacked Banro Corp's Twangiza gold mine in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo early on Tuesday, leaving three police and one assailant dead, the company said.
