By Barry Malone
| Tunis, Sept 26
Tunis, Sept 26 The fugitive spokesman for
Muammar Gaddafi said on Monday that he was in the ousted
leader's hometown of Sirte as it came under attack on Sunday but
he refused to comment on Gaddafi's own whereabouts.
Sirte -- one of only two main remaining Gaddafi strongholds
in Libya -- is besieged by provisional government forces on
three fronts and has been regularly hit by NATO warplanes.
Ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) forces pushed
into the town's eastern outskirts on Monday, having penetrated
deep into its west on Saturday, but faced fierce resistance from
fighters loyal to Gaddafi.
NATO said its warplanes hit eight targets in the town on
Sunday, including ammunition depots and rocket launchers.
"I was yesterday in Sirte," Moussa Ibrahim told Reuters in a
satellite phone call. "The situation is quite bad."
Ibrahim again refused to comment on the specific location of
Gaddafi but said that he was in Libya and "very happy that he is
doing his part in this great saga of resistance".
The United Nations and aid groups have said that conditions
inside the city may be dire, that food and medical supplies
cannot get in and that there is little water and no power.
"The local hospital has stopped working altogether because
it lacks any sort of electricity, it lacks medicine and lots of
medical equipment has stopped working," Ibrahim said.
"The sewage system of the city stopped working about 10
days ago so many streets are flooded at the moment, which is of
course a ripe environment for diseases."
Gaddafi's spokesman has alleged that NATO attacks on the
town have killed hundred of civilians. He said that NTC shelling
had killed 67 on Sunday.
NATO has said that allegations its air strikes have killed
civilians in Sirte are "unfounded".
Ibrahim, who is widely believed to be on the run in Libya
and who became the face of the toppled government during the
war, said he had now left Sirte and was to its west.
"I'm going back there," he said, adding that he saw
Gaddafi's most politically prominent son, Saif al-Islam, "now
and again".
Ibrahim claimed that, though NTC fighters were massed around
the city, that did not prevent him from leaving.
(Editing by Giles Elgood)