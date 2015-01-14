LONDON, Jan 14 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Falling oil
revenues and intensiying fighting across Libya mean the
humanitarian situation is worsening and basic public services
may collapse, aid agencies said.
Three years after the overthrow and killing of Muammar
Gaddafi, two rival administrations compete for power and
competing armed factions skirmish for control of territory
across the North African state.
Conflict between Islamist militias and forces allied to the
internationally recognized government has uprooted more than
450,000 people within the country, and at least 100,000 have
fled to neighbouring countries, according to the Internal
Displacement Monitoring Centre and the United Nations.
Antoine Grand, head of the Red Cross Libya delegation, said
that although basic public services were still functional across
Libya, the opening of new front lines could have "heavy
humanitarian consequences".
Hospitals are suffering from a shortage of medical supplies
and the flight of foreign workers, there are frequent fuel,
power and water shortages, food prices have risen and people
have problems withdrawing money from banks, he said.
"With the fall of oil prices and oil production, and the
political power struggle over national resources, the state
might soon not be able to pay salaries, subsidies and running
costs for hospitals, water and electricity companies," Grand
told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by email from Tunis.
DISRUPTION TO SCHOOLS
Ghassan Khalil, the United Nations children's fund (UNICEF)
special representative in Libya, said that children were
suffering from disruption to their school attendance and
experiencing stress because of the conflict.
He hoped that a new round of U.N.-backed negotiations to try
to end the conflict, which had been scheduled for this week,
would enable children to return to normal life.
The talks looked in doubt on Tuesday after Tripoli-based
faction Libya Dawn said it would postpone a decision on whether
to participate until Sunday, which appeared to push back the
chance of any meaningful talks between the two sides.
Civilians across Libya face violence, damage to their
property, kidnapping, and increased rates of crime, according to
Martin Vane, Danish Refugee Council country director in
Libya.
Vane said many unexploded mines, bombs and shells had been
reported throughout conflict-hit cities.
"Public facilities, schools, private properties and
residential areas are reported to widely suffer from
indiscriminate shelling with low state capacities to address the
risks."
Several organisations, including Medecins Sans Frontières,
the International Medical Corps and UNICEF, said they were
operating in Libya from neighbouring countries with the help of
national staff and local NGOs, because of safety concerns, but
planned to return to the country as soon as possible.
Most foreign governments and international organisations
pulled their staff and diplomats out of Libya over the summer
when Libya Dawn drove rivals out of the capital and set up its
own government in Tripoli.
