TRIPOLI Aug 25 A group of rebels besieging a
cluster of apartment buildings near the compound of Muammar
Gaddafi said they believed the man who led Libya for four
decades was hiding in the buildings with some of his sons.
Rebels were exchanging fire with Gaddafi loyalists inside
the buildings. They did not say why they believed Gaddafi and
his sons were inside.
"They are together. They are in a small hole," said one of
the fighters involved in the battle, Muhammad Gomaa. "Today we
finish. Today we will end that."
(Reporting by Peter Graff; Writing by Christian Lowe and Giles
Elgood; Editing by Andrew Roche)