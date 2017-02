TRIPOLI Nov 10 Libya will not be awarding new concessions in any sectors until an elected government is in place, acting prime minister Ali Tarhouni told reporters on Thursday. "I don't expect this government to make new concessions," said Tarhouni, referring to the incoming interim government which is expected to be in office until elections, scheduled to take place within eight months, are held. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by )