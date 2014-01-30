* Constitution drafting may lead to new parliament
By Ghaith Shennib
TRIPOLI, Jan 30 Libya will elect an assembly on
Feb. 20 to draft a constitution intended to advance transition
to democracy and break political stalemate more than two years
after a NATO-backed uprising toppled Muammar Gaddafi.
The North African country is caught up in chaos with its
Congress deadlocked between Islamists and a leading nationalist
party, and its nascent army struggling to assert itself against
unruly former rebels, tribal groups and Islamist militants.
Just hours before the congress decision, gunmen kidnapped
the son of Libya's special forces commander in Benghazi, later
calling the colonel to demand he withdraw troops in return for
his son's release, state news agency LANA said.
At least one soldier was killed, medical and security
sources said, after troops clashed with gunmen in the eastern
city. Militants from the hardline Islamist Ansar al-Sharia group
have been fighting troops there.
Setting the date for the vote was a small step in a
transition that has frustrated Libyans since the fall of Gaddafi
with the fragile government often at the mercy of rival bands of
former rebels who refuse to accept Tripoli's authority.
"We want all Libyan people and groups to reconcile and
support these elections," Nouri Abusahmain, president of the
General National Congress, said after announcing the date of the
vote On Thursday.
Once the 60-member constitutional assembly is elected, it
will have 120 days to draft a new charter, which would then be
submitted to a popular referendum. If the document is approved,
an election for a proper parliament would be held in late 2014.
But that drafting process is likely to be complicated by the
demands of tribal, regional and ethnic interest groups already
vying for influence over Tripoli's government.
The constitutional drafting has already been delayed by
infighting between the National Forces Alliance party, and the
Islamist Justice and Construction party, the political arm of
the Muslim Brotherhood in Libya.
The transitional term of the General National Congress was
to have expired on Feb. 7, but its members extended this to
provide continuity, promising to stay on only if progress on the
constitution is being made.
Political divisions in Libya are accompanied by rivalries
among brigades of former fighters and militants and tribal
groups who fought Gaddafi, and now want a greater share in the
post-revolution spoils and power.
