TRIPOLI, Sept 15 Libya's provisional government
said on Thursday its foreign allies during the war would have
priority for future deals with the country and warned that some
existing contracts would be subject to review for corruption.
Mustafa Abdel Jalil, chairman of the National Transitional
Council (NTC), was speaking at a news conference in the capital
Tripoli with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron and French
President Nicolas Sarkozy. Their joint visit was the first by
foreign leaders since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi.
Abdel Jalil said there were no previous agreements with the
NTC's "allies and friends".
"But as a faithful Muslim people.we will appreciate these
efforts and they will have priority within a framework of
transparency," he said.
The NTC chief also said existing contracts signed with the
Gaddafi government would be reviewed for graft.
"The previous contracts, we have respected them...all
legitimate contracts. This means review of these contracts for
whatever financial corruption may have tainted them. As a member
of the previous government I know well that these prices were
above those used globally," Abdel Jalil said.
