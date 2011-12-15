LONDON Dec 15 Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said it has decided to allocate crude oil term supplies to 10 companies in 2012, including traditional clients like Italy's Eni and France's Total.

A senior source at the NOC said that the following companies would definitely receive crude oil volumes next year: Repsol , Total, Eni, Royal Dutch Shell, OMV, ConocoPhillips, Saras, BP, Galp and Exxon Mobil.

"We will give priority to all these companies," said the source, adding that it was still considering making further allocations to trading firms such as Vitol and Glencore .

Oil traders at two firms on the list confirmed that they had been contacted by the NOC, but said exact volumes were unclear. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Additional reporting by Ikuko Kurahone; Editing by Anthony Barker)