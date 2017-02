TRIPOLI Aug 25 Libya's rebel National Transitional Council is moving to start governing Libya from the capital Tripoli, a council official said on Thursday.

"I proclaim the beginning of the resumption of the work of the executive office in Tripoli," said Ali Tarhouni, the official in charge of financial and oil matters.

Asked if he was officially announcing that the National Transitional Council intended governing Libya from Tripoli, he said: "Yes I am." (Reporting by Samia Nakhoul and Mohammed Abbas)