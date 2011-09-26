By William Maclean
TRIPOLI, Sept 26 Libya's new rulers plan to
abolish the state security courts used by Muammar Gaddafi to
imprison political dissidents, the country's interim justice
minister said on Monday.
Mohammed al-Alagi told a news conference the proposal had
been formulated by judicial experts and would be put forward
shortly to the leadership of the Transitional National Council,
Libya's unelected caretaker leadership, for approval.
His announcement was greeted by several journalists and
human rights activists with applause and a cry of Allahu Akbar
(God is greatest).
"The Higher Council of Judicial Bodies has decided to
abolish the State Security Courts and the office of the
Prosecutor of State Security," he said.
The state security judicial system jailed thousands of
political dissidents and people suspected of opposition to
Gaddafi's four-decade strongman rule, brought to an end last
month when the capital Tripoli fell to opposition forces
following a six-month uprising.
During Gaddafi's rule an unknown number of Libyans were
executed for offences deemed a threat to the state, but there is
as yet no authoritative estimate of the number, lawyers say.
(Reporting by William Maclean)