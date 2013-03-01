TRIPOLI, March 1 A Libyan airliner crash at
Tripoli airport in 2010, in which 103 people died, was due to
human error and a lack of coordination between the pilot and
co-pilot, Libya's civil aviation authority reported on Friday.
The Airbus A330 operated by Libya's Afriqiyah Airways
crashed on May 12, 2010 as it prepared to land after a flight
from Johannesburg, killing everyone on board except a
nine-year-old Dutch boy.
Most of the passengers were Dutch tourists but nationals
from Libya, South Africa, Britain, Austria, Germany, Zimbabwe
and France were also killed.
The report pointed to communications errors and faulty
procedures by the flight crew, blaming "the lack of a common
action plan during the approach" and "the inappropriate
application of flight control inputs during a go-around".
It said the pilot and co-pilot failed to coordinate during
the initial approach, with the final approach attempted below a
minimum descent altitude and the runway not visible.
The co-pilot, who was in control, attempted to pull the
plane up to abort the landing after realising the misjudgement
but this disabled the auto pilot. The captain retook control
without informing his co-pilot which led to the crash.
The report added that the "pilots' performance was likely
impaired because of fatigue" but it could not determine the
extent to which this had contributed to the crash. It said also
cloudy weather conditions were also to blame.
Investigators had previously said they had found no evidence
that mechanical failure caused the crash.
