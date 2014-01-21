* Move will further hamper legislation, move to democracy
* Islamist JCP had sought no confidence vote
* Clashes west of Tripoli with army, militias
* Constitution committee vote seen next month
By Ghaith Shennib and Ayman Salha
TRIPOLI, Jan 21 Libya's Islamist Justice and
Construction Party on Tuesday pulled its five ministers,
including the oil minister, out of Prime Minister Ali Zeidan's
government, complicating efforts to stabilize the OPEC country.
Two years after Muammar Gaddafi's fall, the oil-producing
North African state has struggled to overcome political turmoil
and heavily-armed ex-rebels who fought in the 2011 revolt
against the autocrat but now refuse to disarm.
At least two people were killed in clashes on Tuesday west
of Tripoli when soldiers and militia allies attacked an area
where they said gunmen still loyal to Gaddafi were holed up, a
Reuters witness and officials said.
Resignations by JCP, which had repeatedly failed to secure a
vote of no-confidence against Zeidan, will deepen deadlock in
the General National Congress (GNC) parliament, which has made
little progress in Libya's transition to democracy.
"Zeidan failed in his duty to provide security, and to
deliver in the electricity and oil sectors," Nizar Kawan, a
leading JCP member, said in a statement.
"We had asked for a withdrawal of confidence, but some don't
understand the danger of the stage we are at now."
Oil Minister Abdelbari Arusi was among those the JCP said
was resigning.
CABINET RESHUFFLE
Zeidan, a Liberal not linked to any major political bloc,
had announced earlier this month that he planned to replace some
ministers in a cabinet reshuffle meant to stave off criticism of
his government's performance.
He has survived several attempts in the GNC to drum up
support for a no-confidence vote.
The GNC is caught in a stalemate between the JCP, the
political wing of the Muslim Brotherhood, and the leading
parliamentary party, National Forces Alliance, a more
nationalist coalition.
Since the GNC was elected more than a year ago, infighting
has delayed legislation, and Libya still has no constitution.
Elections are expected next month to choose a 60-member
committee to draft the new constitution.
Tuesday's clashes broke out after soldiers backed by militia
fighters loosely aligned with the government stormed the
Warshafena area on the western outskirts of Tripoli to capture
gunmen they accused of belonging to pro-Gaddafi forces.
At least two people were killed when troops and militiamen
fired anti-aircraft guns and rockets into the area where they
had said tribal fighters resisted with small rockets, a Reuters
witness and hospital officials said.
The fighting was the heaviest since rival former rebels and
militiamen withdrew from their bases in the Libyan capital late
last year when street clashes killed dozens of protesters
demanding militias pull out of the city.
Controlling former fighters and tribal demands is a major
challenge for the central government. One former rebel commander
has seized eastern oil ports with his armed militia, holding
them since August and choking off oil shipments, to demand more
regional autonomy.
Zeidan's government managed to restart production in the
south and west, bringing oil output up to 600,000 barrels per
day.
(Reporting by Ghaith Shennib, Feras Bosalum and Ayman Salha;
writing by Patrick Markey; Editing by Janet Lawrence)