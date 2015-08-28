SKHIRAT, Morocco Aug 28 The United Nations plans a new round of talks between Libya's warring factions next week in Geneva in an effort to form a unity government and end the country's crisis, a UN spokesman said on Friday.

Delegates from Tripoli's self-declared government had dropped out of talks organised in Morocco this week, saying they needed time to form a new negotiating team after a chief member resigned. Representatives of the rival internationally recognized government had been present. (Reporting by Aziz El Yaakoubi; writing Patrick Markey; editing by John Stonestreet)