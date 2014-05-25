* New Libyan PM has Islamist faction backing
* Renegade general warned Congress illegitimate
* Militias are key powerbrokers post-Gaddafi
(Adds details from EU, Tripoli status, context throughout)
By Ahmed Elumami
TRIPOLI, May 25 Libya's new Prime Minister Ahmed
Maiteeq won a vote of confidence from parliament on Sunday in
defiance of a renegade former army general who has challenged
the assembly's legitimacy.
Maiteeq, backed by the Muslim Brotherhood, was initially
elected two weeks ago after a chaotic parliamentary session that
some lawmakers had rejected as illegal.
Libya's legislature is at the centre of a growing standoff
between rogue former general, Khalifa Haftar, with a loose
alliance of anti-Islamist militias, and pro-Islamist factions
positioning for influence in the North African country.
The Europe Union's special envoy on Sunday called the crisis
Libya's worst since the 2011 war ousted Muammar Gaddafi, with
the fragile government struggling to control brigades of former
rebels and militias who are now key powerbrokers.
Lawmakers met on Sunday under heavy security to vote to
approve Maiteeq's government, a week after militia forces
claiming loyalty to Haftar attacked the congress to demand
lawmakers hand over power.
"The congress has granted Prime Minister Ahmed Maiteeq its
confidence. Out of 95 members, 83 voted in favour of his
government," Abdulhamid Ismail Yarbu, an independent lawmaker
told Reuters.
Another lawmaker confirmed the votes for Maiteeq, a
businessman who will be Libya's third premier since March after
months of unrest in the OPEC oil producer.
There was no immediate response from a spokesman to Haftar,
a former Gaddafi ally who broke with the Libyan autocrat in the
1980s, sought exile in the United States and returned to help
fight in the 2011 war to end his one-man rule.
Three years after a NATO-backed revolt toppled Gaddafi,
Libya still has no national army, no new constitution and its
parliament is caught up in infighting that has delayed the
country's transition to full democracy.
Powerful rival brigades of former rebel fighters, still
heavily armed with anti-aircraft cannons and armoured vehicles,
often make demands on the weak state. Each is loosely allied
with competing Islamist and anti-Islamist political forces
squaring off for control.
In March, the parliament ousted one premier, and his
successor also asked to step down after his family was attacked
by gunmen.
EU CONCERNS
Sunday's vote took place in a former Libyan royal palace
because the parliament building was closed after the attack a
week ago. Tripoli military brigades stationed their armoured
trucks around the building and surrounding roads.
The coastal capital was calm after the vote.
Western governments are concerned Libya's instability may
worsen and spill over into its North African neighbours, who are
still emerging from the political unrest following the 2011 Arab
Spring revolts.
The European Union's special envoy to Libya, Bernardino
Leon, visiting Tripoli on Sunday urged the rival factions to
work toward some consensus to overcome the "worst crisis" since
the civil war to oust Gaddafi.
A week ago, Haftar started what he called a military
campaign against Islamist militants in the eastern city of
Benghazi. He also later claimed responsibility for the attack on
parliament in Tripoli.
Several military units have allied with him, threatening to
split the nascent regular forces and network of different
militia whose complex allegiances often mix tribal, regional and
political loyalties.
Haftar's call for a campaign against extremists has touched
a nerve with many Libyans fed up of violence, especially in
Benghazi where hardline Islamist groups like Ansar al-Sharia
have been blamed for bombings and assassinations.
Supporters are even making comparisons to Egypt's former
army chief Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, who forced the Muslim
Brotherhood from power. But it is not clear how much broader
militia and army support Haftar can win.
Any attempt to form a wider anti-Islamist alliance threatens
to provoke a reaction from powerful rival brigades who allied
with the Islamist politicians tied to the Muslim Brotherhood.
Complicating alliances, tens of thousands of former fighters
are also on the government payroll in semi-official security
positions with the ministries of defense and interior in a
fragile bid to coopt them.
(Additional reporting by Ulf Laessing; Writing by Patrick
Markey; Editing by Sophie Hares)