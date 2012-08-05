GENEVA Aug 5 The International Committee of the
Red Cross (ICRC) said on Sunday it was suspending its aid
activities in the Libyan towns of Misrata and Benghazi after
what it said was a deliberate attack on its Misrata office with
heavy weapons.
It was the fifth time in less than three months that
violence was directed against the independent aid agency in
Libya, the ICRC said in a statement. Seven of its aid workers
were inside the building at the time, but were unharmed though
the building suffered "extensive damage", it said.
"Given the circumstances, we are forced to announce, with
considerable regret, that we will be suspending all our
activities in Misrata and Benghazi and that our delegates in
those cities will be temporarily relocated," said Ishfaq Muhamed
Khan, the head of the ICRC's delegation in Libya.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay; Editing by Andrew Osborn)