SINGAPORE Dec 1 Royal Dutch Shell has provisionally booked an oil tanker to load a cargo of Libyan crude in early December for Singapore, likely the first for the city state since the end of the civil war, traders said on Thursday.

The Libyan crude was likely Bu attifel, a grade commonly used by oil majors at Singapore refineries before the civil war cut off supply, they said.

