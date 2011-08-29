DUBAI Aug 29 Libya, which is nearly under the
control of rebels seeking to oust Muammar Gaddafi, will take a
close look at its currency to determine whether it should be
kept and exchange rates maintained, the central bank governor
told Arabiya television.
Mohammed al Zarroug Rajab was appointed central bank
governor in April after his predecessor left the country, the
official Jana news agency reported at the time.
"In the coming days we need to reassess the value of the
Libyan dinar for the benefit of the Libyan people," Rajab said
in the televised interview, responding to a question over
whether the dinar, which features Gaddafi's face, should be
kept.
Rajab, who said that Libya's assets remained safe, did not
elaborate on what he meant by reassessing the currency.
(Reporting by Martina Fuchs)