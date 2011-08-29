DUBAI Aug 29 Libya, which is nearly under the control of rebels seeking to oust Muammar Gaddafi, will take a close look at its currency to determine whether it should be kept and exchange rates maintained, the central bank governor told Arabiya television.

Mohammed al Zarroug Rajab was appointed central bank governor in April after his predecessor left the country, the official Jana news agency reported at the time.

"In the coming days we need to reassess the value of the Libyan dinar for the benefit of the Libyan people," Rajab said in the televised interview, responding to a question over whether the dinar, which features Gaddafi's face, should be kept.

Rajab, who said that Libya's assets remained safe, did not elaborate on what he meant by reassessing the currency. (Reporting by Martina Fuchs)