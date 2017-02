DUBAI, Sept 6 Libyan rebels plan to enter the pro-Gaddafi desert town of Bani Walid on Tuesday after reaching a deal with delegates from the town to avoid fighting, Al Jazeera television said.

The pan-Arab news channel, citing what it said were rebel sources, did not give further details on timing for the rebels to enter the town south of Tripoli.

Bani Walid had refused to surrender the rebels, giving rise to expectations there would be another round of fighting to rout forces loyal to Libya's longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. (Writing by Erika Solomon; editing by Michael Roddy)