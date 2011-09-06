(Adds quotes)

GENEVA, Sept 6 The United Nations World Food Programme is planning to tender for 250,000 tonnes of diesel fuel on behalf of Libya's National Transitional Council, not gasoline as it previously stated, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

The tender would be launched "shortly", with the WFP inviting offers from among those who had registered via its website, WFP spokeswoman Frances Kennedy said.

A WFP operational update published on Aug. 30 wrongly said the tender was for gasoline, and a WFP spokeswoman said at the time that it would close within days.

In fact, the tender has not yet been launched and it will definitely be for diesel fuel, Kennedy said.

"We're still expecting the tender to be issued shortly," she said, without elaborating.

She declined to give any details on timing, delivery or specification of the diesel fuel, but said it was a new departure for WFP, a Rome-based agency that provides food assistance around the world.

"Diesel is not something we're in the habit of procuring. We do buy aviation fuel and other fuels for our own needs are purchased in the country of operation," she said. (Reporting by Tom Miles; Editing by Anthony Barker)