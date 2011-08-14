TUNIS Aug 14 Libyan rebels and representatives of Muammar Gaddafi's government held negotiations late on Sunday in a hotel in southern Tunisia, a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

There was no immediate confirmation that any talks were taking place from the government in Tripoli or the rebel movement.

The talks were being conducted behind closed doors at a hotel on the Tunisian island of Djerba near the border with Libya, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity. He did not identify any of those involved in the negotiations.

"Representatives of the rebels and Gaddafi representatives are having a meeting now," said the source. (Reporting by Tarek Amara; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Tim Pearce)