AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte wants the Netherlands to release Libyan funds of 2 billion euros so the Libyan economy can be revitalised, Dutch news agency ANP reported on Thursday.

On his way to Paris, where world powers are scheduled to meet with leaders of Libya's National Transitional Council, Rutte also said the Netherlands would like to offer its expertise in the detection of mines and explosives to Libya.

The Netherlands has frozen a total of 3 billion euros in Libya funds linked to the Libyan Foreign Bank. (Reporting by Greg Roumeliotis and Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)