AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 The Netherlands expects to
release $2 billion of frozen Libyan funds shortly and several
hundred million dollars' worth of gasoline and diesel to the
country, the Dutch prime minister's office said on Thursday.
"We have requested the United Nations sanctions bureau to
release the funds. I have heard that it can be released in the
short term but it is a decision of the bureau," a spokesman for
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.
Dutch news agency ANP earlier on Thursday reported that the
Netherlands could release 2 billion euros of frozen Libyan funds
but the spokesman said the amount was 2 billion dollars.
The Netherlands has frozen about $4 billion in total of
Libyan funds, he said.
In addition, the Netherlands has asked the UN bureau to
allow a Libyan oil company to ship to Libya hundred millions
dollars worth of gasoline and diesel after this fuel was
physically held in the Netherlands in response to the sanctions,
the spokesman said.
