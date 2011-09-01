AMSTERDAM, Sept 1 The Netherlands expects to release $2 billion of frozen Libyan funds shortly and several hundred million dollars' worth of gasoline and diesel to the country, the Dutch prime minister's office said on Thursday.

"We have requested the United Nations sanctions bureau to release the funds. I have heard that it can be released in the short term but it is a decision of the bureau," a spokesman for Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said.

Dutch news agency ANP earlier on Thursday reported that the Netherlands could release 2 billion euros of frozen Libyan funds but the spokesman said the amount was 2 billion dollars.

The Netherlands has frozen about $4 billion in total of Libyan funds, he said.

In addition, the Netherlands has asked the UN bureau to allow a Libyan oil company to ship to Libya hundred millions dollars worth of gasoline and diesel after this fuel was physically held in the Netherlands in response to the sanctions, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)