BENGHAZI, Libya, March 6 Civic leaders in
Libya's eastern Cyrenaica province, home to most of the
country's oil, have declared the creation of a council to
administer the province's affairs.
Tuesday's declaration does not carry official force
but it puts the province - unhappy for many years at what
it regards as neglect by rulers in Tripoli - on course for a
confrontation with Libya's interim leadership, the National
Transitional Council (NTC).
About 3,000 delegates at a congress in the eastern city of
Benghazi installed Ahmed al-Senussi, a relative of Libya's
former king and a political prisoner under ousted leader Muammar
Gaddafi, as head of the new council.
Moves towards greater autonomy for Cyrenaica will worry
international oil companies operating in Libya, because it
raises the prospect of them having to re-negotiate their
contracts with a new entity.
The declaration by the congress did not make clear whether
the new provincial council would exist within the NTC's
institutions, or be a rival to it.
Asked to clarify that point, Mohammed Buisier, one of the
organisers of Tuesday's congress, told Reuters: "I've been in
contact with people in Tripoli and I told them 'come here and
negotiate'... It should be through negotiation."
