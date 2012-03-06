* Gathering in east Libya says will run own affairs
* East is home to Libya's biggest oil fields
* People in region complain of neglect by Tripoli
* NTC leader says autonomy bid could wreck Libya
(Updates with protest in Benghazi)
By Issam Fetouri
BENGHAZI, Libya, March 6 Delegates announced
plans for greater autonomy on Tuesday in the Libyan city of
Benghazi, prompting an immediate warning from the central
government of a foreign-inspired plot to break up the country.
About 3,000 delegates in the eastern city announced they
were setting up a council to run Cyrenaica, the province which
is home to Libya's biggest oil fields, in defiance of the
government in Tripoli.
The declaration tapped into longstanding unhappiness in the
east of Libya at what it regards as neglect and marginalisation
by the rulers in the capital, more than 1,000 km (620 miles) to
the west.
It deepened the troubles of the National Transitional
Council (NTC), the body internationally recognised as Libya's
leadership after last year's rebellion ousted Muammar Gaddafi.
The NTC is already struggling to assert its authority over
militias and towns which pay little heed to Tripoli.
"I regret to say that these (foreign) countries have
financed and supported this plot that has arisen in the east,"
NTC chairman Mustafa Abdel Jalil told reporters.
"I call on my brothers, the Libyan people, to be aware and
alert to the conspiracies that are being plotted against them
and to be aware that some people are dragging the country back
down into a deep pit."
Moves towards greater autonomy for Cyrenaica -- the
birth-place of the anti-Gaddafi revolt -- may worry
international oil companies operating in Libya because it raises
the prospect of them having to re-negotiate their contracts with
a new entity.
A member of staff who answered the phone at Benghazi-based
Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco), Libya's biggest state-owned
oil firm, said the 3,000 employees had been deliberating about
whether or not to back the autonomy declaration.
"Some people are in favour and some people are against but
there is no official stance yet," the Agoco employee said.
Several hundred people gathered in Benghazi on Tuesday night
to protest against the push for autonomy. They carried placards
saying: "No to federalism."
ROYAL LINE
The congress in Benghazi named Ahmed al-Senussi, a relative
of Libya's former king and a political prisoner under Gaddafi,
as leader of the self-declared Cyrenaica Transitional Council.
An eight-point declaration said the "Cyrenaica Provincial
Council is hereby established ... to administer the affairs of
the province and protect the rights of its people".
It said, though, that it accepted the NTC as "the country's
symbol of unity and its legitimate representative in
international arenas."
The declaration in Benghazi does not carry legal force. It
was not clear if the Cyrenaica council would operate within the
framework of the NTC, or as a rival to it.
One analyst said the congress in Benghazi would change
little on the ground.
"Today's statement from Benghazi was more a declaration by a
group in favour of a high degree of autonomy, rather than a
declaration of that autonomy itself," said Alex Warren, a
director of Frontier, a Middle East and North Africa
consultancy.
"In reality, Libya is now effectively composed of many de
facto self-governing towns and cities, overseen by a weak
central authority," he said.
"The process of integrating these into a new political and
economic structure will be volatile ... but I don't necessarily
see it as the spark for any major civil conflict."
SIDELINED
Cyrenaica stretches westwards from the Egyptian border to
the Sirte, half-way along Libya's Mediterranean coastline.
The province enjoyed prestige and power under King Idris,
Libya's post-independence ruler, because the royal family's
powerbase was in the east.
But when the king was toppled by Gaddafi in a military coup
in 1969, eastern Libya was sidelined for the next four decades.
Residents complain that they have been denied a fair share of
the country's oil wealth.
The rebellion last year which overthrew Gaddafi gave new
impetus to calls for local self-determination in the east. These
became even more vocal as frustration grew with the slow pace at
which the new leadership in Tripoli was restoring order and
public services after the revolt.
Some Libyans have dismissed the moves for autonomy in
eastern Libya as a ploy by a coterie of wealthy families who had
prospered under the old monarchy.
(Additional reporting by Ali Shuaib, Christian Lowe and Hisham
El Dani in Tripoli; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by
Michael Roddy)