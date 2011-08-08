BENGHAZI, Libya Aug 8 Libya's rebels have set
up a force to protect oil fields that have come under their
control during six months of fighting against the army of
Muammar Gaddafi, rebel officials said on Monday.
OPEC member Libya holds Africa's largest crude oil reserves
and produced 1.6 million barrels of oil a day before an uprising
against Gaddafi's 41-year-rule erupted in February.
Since then international sanctions have stopped oil exports
from Gaddafi-controlled areas, while shipments from the
rebel-held east of the country ground to a halt after
pro-Gaddafi forces attacked oil installations in the desert.
Rebel military officials said they were determined to
prevent any more sabotage, possibly opening the way for the
resumption of exports from terminals in the east.
"There are forces prepared just to protect the oil fields,"
said Ahmed Bani, defence spokesman for the rebels' National
Transitional Council, which is recognised as Libya's legitimate
government by about 30 countries.
He said the force had been ordered to fight anyone trying to
attack the oil fields and facilities. "We've supplied them with
weapons, vehicles and night-vision equipment," he said.
Bani declined to reveal how big the force was, saying only
that it was: "Big enough to protect the whole oil fields under
our control."
An area of focus for the force was south of the town of
eastern Ajdabiya, he said, where there a number of oil fields
which supply terminals on the Mediterranean coast.
The rebels are battling Gaddafi's forces on several fronts
including around the coastal oil town of Brega, to the west of
Ajdabiya and southwest of the rebel's capital of Benghazi.
A spokesman for the fighters clashing with Gaddafi's forces
on the outskirts of Brega said protecting the town's oil
facilities was a priority.
"We fear that when the Gaddafi troops pull back they will
destroy everything," said the spokesman, Mohammad Zawawi.
(Reporting by Robert Birsel; Editing by William Hardy)