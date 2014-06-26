* Turnout expected to be lower than 2012 polls
* Fighting in Benghazi overshadows voting
* Former PM Zeidan returns from Europe for vote
(Assassination of lawyer, details on vote)
By Ahmed Elumami and Ayman al-Warfalli
TRIPOLI/BENGHAZI, Libya, June 25 Fewer than half
of the eligible Libyans voted in a parliamentary election on
Wednesday overshadowed by violence, officials said, with the
paltry turnout reflecting disillusion with chaos pervading since
Muammar Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011.
Gunmen shot dead Benghazi lawyer Salwa Bugaighis, a
prominent human rights activist who helped organize the first
protests against Gaddafi when the uprising started in the
eastern city. A security official said unknown people had
entered her house to assassinate her.
At least four people were also killed in heavy clashes
between Islamists and government forces in Benghazi, medics
said, part of turmoil gripping the oil producer as the
government is unable to control militias who helped oust Gaddafi
and now defy state authority.
Turnout was much lower than in July 2012, the first free
national vote in more than 40 years. Some 1.5 million were
registered to vote, compared with 2.8 million in 2012, after
rules were tightened.
Only 630,000 Libyans caste their vote, the election
commission said. Live cameras from news channels in the main
cities showed mostly empty polling stations.
The election was called last month as a way to strengthen
central state authority after renegade army general Khalifa
Haftar opened a campaign against Islamists in the east.
Some polling stations stayed shut for security reasons in
the eastern Islamist hotspot of Derna, Kufra in the southeast
where tribes regularly clash and the main southern city of
Sabha, officials said.
As a result, up to 15 seats in the 200-strong assembly will
remain vacant, Emad Al-Sayeh, head of the election commission,
told reporters.
LIBYA STRUGGLES
Tripoli's partners in the West had hoped the vote would help
it to begin rebuilding a viable state.
Many Libyans fear the vote will produce just another interim
assembly. A special body to draft a new national constitution
has still not finished its work, leaving questions over what
kind of political system Libya will eventually adopt.
Without a functioning government and parliament, Libya is
struggling to impose authority over heavily armed former rebels,
militias and tribes which carve out their own fiefdoms.
Libya also has a budget crisis. Protests at oilfields and
shipping ports by armed militias have reduced oil production,
the country's lifeline, to a trickle.
To discourage political infighting between parties, which
paralysed decision-making and led to wrangling between two rival
prime ministers in May, candidates must run as independents
rather than as party representatives.
"I am participating again to vote for the House of
Representatives so we can rebuild Libya," said Munira Ashour, a
female teacher.
"I didn't vote for any congressional members who had
nominated themselves again because they have had their chances
without making any progress."
In Tripoli, former Prime Minister Ali Zeidan made a surprise
appearance to cast his vote after returning from Europe, where
he fled when parliament ousted him in March.
"We hope the elections will achieve their goals and that the
House of Representatives will make a new start, better than the
past," he told Reuters.
BENGHAZI FIGHTING
In Benghazi, polling stations opened despite clashes in one
district when Islamist militants opened fire with heavy guns on
a local security headquarters, security officials said. At least
four people were killed and 30 wounded.
Divisions need to be bridged between Libya's West, once
favoured by Gaddafi, and the neglected East where many demand
autonomy and a greater share of the nation's oil wealth.
Electoral authorities tightened registration rules by
requiring voters to show a national identification number, which
many Libyans lack because of the collapse of state services.
Around 1,600 candidates were on the ballot, about 1,000
fewer than in the previous parliamentary vote. Some candidates
put up street posters or platforms on social media. But the
announcement of the election a month ago left little time before
voting began, and there has been no real campaigning.
