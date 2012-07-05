July 5 Libyans vote on Saturday for a 200-member national assembly that will name a prime minister, enact legislation and appoint a committee to draft a constitution.

Here is a timeline of Libya since the civil war started in 2011:

Feb. 15/16, 2011 - The arrest of human rights activist Fethi Tarbel starts protests in Benghazi.

Feb. 24 - Anti-government militias take control of the coastal city of Misrata after evicting forces loyal to Gaddafi.

Feb. 26 - The U.N. Security Council imposes sanctions on Gaddafi and his family, and refers the crackdown on rebels to the International Criminal Court.

March 5 - The rebel National Transitional Council (NTC) in Benghazi declares itself Libya's sole representative.

March 17 - The U.N. Security Council votes to authorise a no-fly zone over Libya and military action aimed at protecting civilians from attacks by Gaddafi's army and his air force.

March 19 - The first air strikes halt the advance of Gaddafi's forces on Benghazi and target Libya's air defences.

April 30 - A NATO missile attack on a house in Tripoli kills Gaddafi's youngest son and three grandchildren.

June 27 - The International Criminal Court issues arrest warrants for Gaddafi, his son Saif al-Islam and intelligence chief Abdullah al-Senussi on charges of crimes against humanity.

Aug. 21 - Rebels enter Tripoli and days later overrun Gaddafi's fortified Bab al-Aziziya compound.

Sept. 1 - Libya's interim rulers meet world leaders at a conference in Paris to discuss reshaping Libya. Gaddafi urges his supporters to fight on.

Sept. 8 - Interim Prime Minister Mahmoud Jibril arrives in Tripoli on his first visit since it was taken by his forces. Days later NTC's Mustafa Abdel Jalil makes his first speech in Tripoli to a crowd of about 10,000.

Sept. 16 - The U.N. Security Council eases sanctions on Libya. On the same day, the General Assembly accredits the interim government envoys as Libya's sole representatives at the United Nations, effectively recognising the NTC.

Sept. 25 - The first Libyan crude oil to be shipped in months sails from the port of Marsa el Hariga for Italy.

Oct. 13 - NTC forces say they have control of the whole of Sirte except neighbourhood 'District Two' where Gaddafi forces are surrounded.

Oct. 20 - Gaddafi is captured and killed as NTC fighters take Sirte, ending a two-month siege. An NTC official says Gaddafi's son Mo'tassim is dead. They are both buried in a secret location in the Sahara desert on Oct. 25.

Oct. 23 - Libya declares the liberation of the nation.

Oct. 31 - Little-known academic Abdul Raheem al-Keeb is elected new interim prime minister.

Nov. 19 - Saif al-Islam is arrested with several bodyguards near the town of Obari by fighters based in Zintan.

Jan. 22, 2012 - Abdel Hafiz Ghoga, deputy head of the NTC resigns after a series of protests against the new government.

March 6 - About 3,000 delegates announce they are setting up a council to run Cyrenaica, a province home to Libya's biggest oil fields, in defiance of the government in Tripoli, prompting an immediate warning from the central government.

March 17 - Gaddafi's former spy chief Abdullah al-Senussi is arrested in Mauritania. Mauritania later says he will stand trial there. He is also is sought by the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity during last year's conflict.

May 20 - Lockerbie bomber Abdel Basset al-Megrahi dies in Tripoli.

June 4 - Members of the al-Awfea brigade, a volunteer militia from Tarhouna, south-east of Tripoli, briefly seize Tripoli International Airport. They believed their leader had been detained by security forces in the capital.

June 27 - Tunisia extradites former Prime Minister Al Baghdadi Ali al-Mahmoudi, the first senior official to be returned for trial. But Tunisian President Moncef Marzouki, a human rights activist, complains the extradition did not have his permission.

July 7 - Elections for a 200-seat assembly that will name a new prime minister and draft a new constitution. (Reporting by David Cutler, London Editorial Reference Unit)